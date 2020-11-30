US stocks pull back…Biden names top economic picks

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are pulling back from their record levels today. At 10:44 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 40 points, at 3,599. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 418 points lower at 29,494. And the Nasdaq composite was 144 points lower, at 12,062.

WILMINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has announced several of his most senior economic advisers. The group includes liberal economists and policy specialists who established their credentials during the previous two Democratic administrations. In a statement, Biden says he’ll nominate Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, to lead the Treasury Department, and former Clinton and Obama adviser Neera Tanden to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget. Yellen would be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department and Tanden would be the first woman of color to lead OMB.

NEW YORK (AP) — Delivery company DoorDash is looking for a valuation of nearly $30 billion when it takes itself public. The company is planning to raise up to approximately $2.8 billion from an initial public offering of 33 million shares. The offering is expected to be priced between $75 and $85 per share, according to a regulatory filing. DoorDash Inc. will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the DASH ticker symbol.

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors will not take an initial stake in the electric vehicle company Nikola, which announced that it would scuttle one of its marquee vehicles, an electric and hydrogen-powered pickup that was to be called the Badger. Shares of Nikola plunged 21% at the opening bell today. Nikola released updated terms between the companies for a supply agreement related to GM’s fuel-cell system, replacing an agreement signed in September. That deal would have given GM an 11% stake in Nikola in exchange for engineering and building Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. The deal appeared to be in jeopardy in late September. GM cast doubt on whether a $2 billion partnership would close as scheduled.

UNDATED (AP) — The value that Wall Street places on access to billions of bytes of data, rather than old-school stock picking, became abundantly clear today as two of the biggest providers of such information become one in the biggest takeover of the year. S&P Global announced that it would acquire IHS Markit, based in London, for about $44 billion in an all-stock deal. Data collection has become pivotal on Wall Street as algorithms and high-speed trading drive global markets. And growth has been explosive for the companies that can provide that information instantly and in bulk. IHS and Markit merged just four years ago to create a $13 billion company. The company has almost tripled in value since then, and is now worth close to $37 billion.