Record highs…EU eyes vaccines…Scotus slave labor case

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks scored more record highs on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after the S&P closed out November with its biggest monthly gain since April. The benchmark index climbed 1.1% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%. Both beat the all-time highs they set on Friday. Stocks have been ramping higher in recent weeks as investors focus on the possibility that coronavirus vaccines could soon help usher in a fuller global economic recovery. The Dow hovered just below 30,000.

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union drug agency says it may need four more weeks to approve its first coronavirus vaccine, even as authorities in the United States and Britain continue to aim for a green light before Christmas. The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday it plans to convene a meeting by Dec. 29 to decide if there is enough safety and efficacy data about the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for it to be approved. The agency also said it could decide as early as Jan. 12 whether to approve a rival vaccine developed by American company Moderna Inc. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer have said that clinical trials showed their vaccine is 95% effective.

UNDATED (AP) — Business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the two companies a better shot at competing against one of the industry’s longtime powerhouses. The acquisition announced Tuesday is by far the largest in the 21-year history of Salesforce, a San Francisco company that was one of the first to begin selling software as a subscription service that could be used on any internet-connected device instead of the more cumbersome process of installing the programs on individual computers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed concerned Tuesday about the impact of siding with food giants Nestle and Cargill and ending a lawsuit that claims they knowingly bought cocoa beans from farms in Africa that used child slave labor. The court was hearing arguments in the case by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. If the court were to accept Nestle and Cargill’s arguments, that could further limit the ability of victims of human rights abuses abroad to use U.S. courts to sue. But both liberal and conservative justices asked questions that were skeptical of arguments made by the companies’ attorney.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge Energy has begun construction on its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement in Minnesota. The action Tuesday comes a day after state regulators approved the final permit for the $2.6 billion project. Spokeswoman Juli Kellner said Enbridge began construction in several locations around the state in the morning. Enbridge spent years pursuing permits for the project before the last one, a construction storm water permit, was granted Monday by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Several activist and Indigenous groups filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the MPCA’s permit approval, citing the pipeline’s threat to Native American waters and climate change.