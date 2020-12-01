Stocks rise…Biden introduces economic team

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 up 1.4%. The strong opening to December follows a 10.8% surge for the S&P 500 in November, marking its best month since April. The index is also on track to surpass its record high of 3,638.35 set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is hovering just below 30,000. Treasury yields also rose in another sign of optimism from investors, who are focusing on the possibility that coronavirus vaccines could soon help usher in a fuller global economic recovery.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the agency responsible for approving any COVID-19 vaccine has been summoned to the White House as an increasingly frustrated President Donald Trump complains approval isn’t coming faster. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called in Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, as the agency weighs whether to approve the first vaccines that could help defeat the coronavirus. Trump has been livid with the FDA for not moving faster and has accused drug companies of deliberately delaying vaccine development to hinder his reelection chances.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has introduced top advisers he says will help his administration rebuild an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he knows times are tough but that “help is on the way.” Biden says he’s chosen a “first rate team” that is “tested and experienced” to tackle “this ongoing economic crisis.” He picked liberal advisers who have long prioritized the nation’s workers and government efforts to address economic inequality, as unemployment remains high and as the COVID-19 outbreak widens the gulf between average people and the nation’s most well off. The virus, which has killed more than 268,000 Americans, is resurgent across the country amid holiday travel and colder weather.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) is defending his decision to close down a number of emergency Federal Reserve loan programs at a time when coronavirus cases are surging. Mnuchin argued that the programs he decided not to extend into next year were being lightly utilized. At a Senate Banking Committee oversight hearing today he said the $455 billion allocated for those Fed loan programs could be better used if Congress moved the funds into relief programs for small businesses and unemployed workers. Democrats were unconvinced, however, saying that Mnuchin’s actions are politically motivated and intended to remove tools that the Biden administration could use to support the economy.

UNDATED (AP) — Consumer advocates are upset over a move by the outgoing Trump administration that they say will weaken protections for people when they buy airline tickets. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Transportation Department made final its proposal for defining unfair and deceptive practices by airlines. A practice, like how ticket prices are advertised, would be “unfair” only if it causes “substantial injury” that isn’t offset by some other benefit. Consumer groups say that’s a high bar to clear, and it could let airlines challenge regulations they don’t like. But the airline trade group Airlines for America is praising the change.