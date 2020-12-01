Stocks rise; S&P 500 approaches another all-time high

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher in early trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is pushing toward another record highs as investors focus on the possibility that coronavirus vaccines could soon help usher in a fuller global economic recovery. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%. The strong opening to December follows a 10.8% surge for the broad index in November, marking its best month since April. The index is also on track to surpass its record high of 3,638.35 set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is hovering around 30,000. Treasury yields also rose in another sign of optimism from investors.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. construction spending jumped 1.3% in October, the fifth straight monthly increase, again on the strength of single-family home building. The Commerce Department says the October gain follows a strong upward revision of 0.5% in September. Private residential construction projects rose 2.9% with single-family home building up 5.6%. Spending on government construction projects increased 1%. During the first ten months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.3% over the same period last year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — American factories grew at a slower pace last month amid concerns that a resurgence in coronavirus cases endanger an economic recovery. The Institute of Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its manufacturing index dipped to 57.5 in November from 59.3 in October. Any reading above 50 signals that manufacturing is expanding. The ISM index plunged in the spring but has since bounced back and now shows factories on a six-month winning streak. But new orders and production grew more slowly last month and hiring dropped, reversing a gain in October. Sixteen of 18 industries surveyed reported growth last month, led by apparel and mineral manufacturers.

LONDON (AP) — The future of around 25,000 retailing jobs in Britain hangs in the balance after two long-established companies failed. Debenhams, the 242-year-old department store chain, says its bankruptcy administrators have decided to start winding down operations after a potential buyer company pulled out. The move looks like it will cost 12,000 jobs. The bad news comes just hours after Arcadia Group, the retail empire of billionaire Philip Green, went into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection. There are hopes that some of Arcadia’s businesses and 13,000 jobs can be saved by potential buyers.

UNDATED (AP) — The Nasdaq stock exchange is seeking U.S. authority to require more diversity in the boardrooms of Nasdaq-listed companies, or to explain why they cannot. It is the first major exchange to pursue such a requirement. The proposal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, if approved, would require all companies listed on the exchange to publicly disclose consistent, transparent diversity statistics about their board of directors. It would require most Nasdaq-listed companies to have, or explain why they don’t have, at least two diverse directors. This includes having one board member who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ.