Stocks mixed…Fed reports slowing US economic activity

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed as Wall Street eases off a fresh set of record highs. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average were slightly higher in afternoon trading, while the Nasdaq was slightly lower. Technology companies were the biggest drag on the market. Salesforce.com sank after announcing a deal late yesterday to buy messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion. Health care stocks are rising after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they’ve won permission in Britain for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country has found that economic activity in several regions was slowing in November as coronavirus cases surged. The Fed report released today says that overall, the Fed’s 12 regional banks characterize the economic expansion as “modest or moderate.” But it notes that three Midwest regions and the Philadelphia region reported activity had begun to slow in early November as COVID-19 cases surged. The report says that most districts found that optimism among business contacts has “waned” with many citing concerns about the wave of virus cases and renewed lockdown restrictions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) are urging Congress to approve COVID-19 relief funds without further delay. In his most direct comments so far, Powell told the House Financial Services Committee today that it’s “very important” for Congress to provide economic support. He said new funding would serve as a “bridge” for the economy to get from the current environment in which virus infections are spiking, to next year when vaccines should be widely available. Democrats continued to attack a decision by Mnuchin to allow five Fed lending programs to expire during the pandemic.

LONDON (AP) — Britain has become the first country in the world to authorize a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine and could be dispensing shots within days. It’s a historic step toward eventually ending the scourge that has killed more than 1.4 million people around the globe. Today’s news also put a spotlight on the little-known biotechnology company that helped develop the shot. BioNTech’s use of gene technology to beat the virus was key to the rapid development of the vaccine together with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Founded 12 years ago by two German scientists with Turkish roots, BioNTech specializes in harnessing so-called messenger RNA to train the immune system to attack hostile invaders.

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is taking its long-grounded Boeing 737 Max jets out of storage, updating key flight-control software, and flying the planes in preparation for the first flights with paying passengers later this month. The airline invited press reporters and photographers on board one of the planes today to demonstrate its confidence in the plane’s safety. All Max jets worldwide were grounded in March 2019 after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes — mainly in flight-control software — that will allow airlines to resume flying the plane.