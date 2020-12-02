Stocks slightly higher, Biden supports COVID relief measure

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off early losses and managed to end mostly higher on Wall Street today, even as weakness in technology companies weighed on major U.S. indexes. The S&P edged up 0.2 after trading lower for much of the day. The Nasdaq fell slightly and the Dow ticked up 0.2%. Salesforce.com sank after announcing a deal late yesterday to buy messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion. The mixed trading came as investors become more optimistic that coronavirus vaccines could start driving a stronger economic recovery. Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices ended higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort. That comes as his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half. The goal is to break a months long logjam and deliver much-sought aid as the tempestuous congressional session speeds to a close. The Democrats’ move is aimed at budging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who so far has been unwilling to abandon a $550 million Senate GOP plan that has failed twice this fall. The new plan would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit, send billions to state and local governments, revive “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses, and bail out transit systems and airlines.

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — News that British regulators have granted emergency authorization to the first rigorously tested coronavirus vaccine marked a turning point in the global effort curb the pandemic. It also put a spotlight on a little-known German biotechnology company that helped develop the shot. BioNTech’s use of gene technology to beat the virus was key to the rapid development of the vaccine it created with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Founded 12 years ago by two German scientists with Turkish roots, BioNTech specializes in harnessing so-called messenger RNA to train the immune system to attack hostile invaders.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement, recruiting students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses and offering eye-popping salaries in a desperate effort to ease staffing shortages. The number of U.S. patients in the hospital with the virus has more than doubled over the past month to a record high of nearly 100,000, pushing medical centers and health care workers to the breaking point.

UNDATED (AP) — Say goodbye to emotional-support animals in airplane cabins. The Transportation Department issued a final rule Wednesday covering service animals. The rule says only dogs can qualify, and they have to be specially trained to help a person with disabilities. For years, some travelers have been bringing untrained dogs and all kinds of other animals on board by claiming they need the animal for emotional support. Airlines believe some passengers were avoiding pet fees by calling their pets emotional-support animals. The new rules take effect in 30 days.