Stocks slip…Biden won’t immediately lift China tariffs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in morning trading on Wall Street as investors eased off a fresh set of record highs. Technology companies are the biggest drag on the market. Salesforce.com sank after announcing a deal late yesterday to buy messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion. Health care stocks are rising after Pfizer and BioNTech said they’ve won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain. Treasury yields rose and gave banks a boost because they allow them to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden says he won’t immediately lift tariffs placed by President Donald Trump on many imports from China or break Trump’s initial trade deal. Biden says he wants to maximize his leverage in future talks with China. Biden spoke to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. Under Trump, the U.S. and China engaged in a yearlong trade war that has been largely frozen since a Phase One deal was reached in January. Most of the cost of tariffs has been borne by American businesses and consumers.

UNDATED (AP) — A leader of the Trump administration’s effort to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine says he expects the Food and Drug Administration to soon authorize the use of a vaccine. Operation Warp Speed chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui says he hopes that by Dec. 10 or 11 a Pfizer vaccine is approved in the U.S. Slaoui told ABC’s “Good Morning America” he “would expect the FDA to reach a similar conclusion” as British authorities did by approving emergency use of a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. Slaoui is urging people to listen to the experts about taking the vaccine, look at the data and keep their minds open. He calls the vaccine “an insurance against this virus” and says it’s “what will get us out of this pandemic.”

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission is urging member countries to keep strong anti-COVID 19 restrictions in place to avoid a post-holiday surge of coronavirus cases and deaths but has stopped short of advising against travel. The European Commission said in non-binding recommendations published today that easing pandemic-containment measures this month would jeopardize the efforts that have helped slow infections across the EU in recent weeks. New confirmed cases are falling steadily across Europe, and until vaccines against the virus are rolled out, the EU commission is recommending prudence. EU health ministers discussed the European Commission’s strategy Wednesday as European countries famous for their skiing resorts struggled to find a common approach.

NEW YORK (AP) — An owner of a New York City bar that was providing indoor service in defiance of coronavirus restrictions was arrested after a sting in which plainclothes officers went inside and ordered food and beverages, according to the city sheriff’s office. Protesters shouted as deputies arrested Danny Presti, the co-owner of Mac’s Public House on Staten Island. The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors. But the owners had declared the bar an “autonomous zone,” a nod to protesters who claimed control over a Seattle neighborhood in June. The bar has been fined thousands of dollars as it continued to serve patrons inside and to operate past the 10 p.m. curfew for restaurant service that Cuomo imposed citywide.