European shares lower…Phishing ploy targets COVID vaccine

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — European shares opened lower today after a day of gains on most Asian markets. Germany’s DAX slipped 2% and the CAC 40 in France also gave up 0.2%. In Britain, the FTSE 100 was flat. In Asia, the Nikkei in Tokyo closed up less than 0.1%, its highest close in more than 29 years. Wall Street futures are little changed with the contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow industrials down less than 0.1%.

BOSTON (AP) — IBM security researchers say they have detected a cyberespionage effort that used targeted phishing emails to try to collect vital information associated with a U.N. initiative for distributing coronavirus vaccine to developing countries. IBM says it can’t be sure who is behind the campaign. But it says that the precise and careful targeting — of companies in countries including Germany, Italy, South Korean and Taiwan — suggests a nation-state is behind the campaign. Targets that included solar panel and petrochemical companies got phishing emails from someone posing as an executive with a key Chinese supplier.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will block imports from a major Chinese producer of cotton goods for its suspected use of workers detained as part of a crackdown on ethnic minorities in China’s northwest. The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps was already on a U.S. Treasury sanctions list that barred American companies from doing business with the company. A measure announced Wednesday by Customs and Border Protection detains any shipments at U.S. ports. It is the sixth time in recent months that the U.S. has issued such an order on companies operating in the region of China where authorities have detained more than 1 million Uighurs (WEE’-gurz) and other minorities.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new court filing reveals that Ivanka Trump was deposed by attorneys alleging that President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds. The document, first reported by CNN Wednesday, notes that Ivanka Trump, the president’s oldest daughter and a senior White House adviser, was interviewed Tuesday by attorneys from the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities have approved tech billionaire Sean Parker’s purchase of a one-third stake in film director Peter Jackson’s visual effects studio. Parker needed special permission from the Overseas Investment Office because he isn’t a New Zealand resident and the Weta Digital studio is worth more than 100 million New Zealand dollars ($71 million). Parker co-founded the file-sharing service Napster and is a former president of Facebook. He said in June there was a huge, unmet demand for high-quality animated content.