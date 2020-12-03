Stocks inch higher into record territory

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are inching further into record heights as Wall Street continues to coast following its rocket ride on optimism about coming COVID-19 vaccines. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in morning trading, a day after inching up to set another all-time high. A couple reports that were better than expected on the economy helped support stocks. One showed that growth in the U.S. services sector, including health care and retail, was stronger last month than economists expected. A separate report said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than forecast.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a still-high 712,000, the latest sign that the U.S. economy and job market remain under stress from the intensified viral outbreak. Today’s report from the Labor Department says initial claims for jobless aid dropped from 787,000 the week before. Before the virus paralyzed the economy in March, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits each week had typically amounted to roughly 225,000. The chronically high pace of applications shows that nearly nine months after the pandemic struck, many employers are still slashing jobs.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, registered its sixth consecutive month of expansion in November. The Institute for Supply Management says its index of services activity declined slightly to a reading of 55.9 last month, from a reading of 56.6 in October. Readings above 50 represents expansion in services industries such as restaurants and bars, retail stores and delivery companies. Business activity declined slightly as did new orders, but both remained in expansion territory. The index measuring employment increased to 51.5 from 50.1, which was very close to contraction last month. The gauge for prices also increased from October.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says for the fourth time during the pandemic it will give its 1.5 million U.S. part-time and full-time employees additional cash bonuses for their work. The move announced today follows similar announcements in recent weeks by such retailers as Target, Lowe’s, and Amazon which are offering another round of bonuses as virus cases surge around the country. Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, says that the amount will be similar to the previous cash bonuses during the pandemic. Part-time and temporary workers who work at Walmart or Sam’s Club’s stores, distribution centers or fulfillment hubs will receive $150 each while full-time employees will receive $300 on Dec. 24.

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales rose 5.1% in November, as spending on home furnishings and electronics helped offset a drop in sales of clothing and at department stores. That’s according to figures released today by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures spending across payment types including checks and cash compared with the same month last year. Online spending, which accounted for 18% of total retail sales excluding autos, soared 52.6% as shoppers shifting their buying away from physical stores. The figures offer the latest snapshot on shopping behavior during the pandemic.