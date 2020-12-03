Stocks inch higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes continue to hover near record heights in afternoon trading on Wall Street. A couple reports that were better than expected on the economy helped support stocks. One showed that growth in the U.S. services sector, including health care and retail, was stronger last month than economists expected. A separate report said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than forecast.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates have edged lower this week, reaching record lows for the 14th time this year against the backdrop of the pandemic-ravaged economy. Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.71% from 2.72% last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 2.26% from 2.28%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has narrowly confirmed the nomination of Christopher Waller for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, placing another of President Donald Trump’s picks on the Fed’s influential board after a string of high-profile rejections. The vote in favor of Waller’s appointment was 48-47. Waller, research director for the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, has built a career of solid economic credentials and has endured far less scrutiny than Judy Shelton, the controversial nominee he was paired with and who was voted down in the Senate last month.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has tapped former Obama administration senior economic adviser Brian Deese to be director of the National Economic Council. Deese is the managing director and global head of sustainable investing at BlackRock. He worked on the auto bailout and environmental issues in the Obama White House, where he held the title of deputy director of the NEC and the Office of Management and Budget. In a video announcing the appointment, Biden described Deese as “someone who looks at hard problems and finds solutions that help make life better for American families.” Biden highlighted Deese’s expertise on climate policy, as he looks to make the issue a centerpiece of his White House agenda.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Democrat is telling colleagues the chamber won’t adjourn for the year without delivering at least some measure of COVID-19 relief. The pledge from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer comes as Democrats controlling the chamber are showing greater flexibility after absorbing losses in last month’s elections. But Hoyer also said leaders are shooting to adjourn for the holidays a week from now. It’s an optimistic timetable given the welter of unresolved issues dogging the relief effort. Momentum for finally passing a second major relief bill is building, especially after President-elect Joe Biden and Capitol Hill’s top Democrats endorsed a $908 billion bipartisan framework. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, continues to take a hard line.