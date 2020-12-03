Stocks mostly higher, Facebook lawsuit, COVID-19 relief

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes ended mostly higher today after a late stumble left the S&P just short of another all-time high. A couple of economic reports, including one showing fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, helped support stocks. The wobbly trading came after Wall Street rocketed higher last month as hopes built for coming COVID-19 vaccines. The S&P slipped 2.29 points, or 0.1%, to 3,666.72. The Dow gained 85.73 points, or 0.3%, to 29,969.52. The Nasdaq composite added 27.82 points, or 0.2%, to 12,377.18. The Russell 2000 picked up 10.67 points, or 0.6%, to 1,848.70.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill more than 2,600 high-paying jobs. The Justice Department announcement today alleges that the tech giant refused to recruit, consider or hire qualified and available U.S. workers for the positions that it reserved for temporary visa holders. Facebook sponsored the visa holders for “green cards” authorizing them to work permanently. The positions at issue offered an average salary of around $156,000. The department is seeking unspecified civil penalties and back pay on behalf of U.S. workers denied employment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Optimism about delivering long-sought COVID-19 relief is building on Capitol Hill after additional rank-and-file lawmakers voiced support for a bipartisan, middle-of-the-road plan taking shape in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — frequent rivals but proven dealmakers — spoke on the phone today. This, a day after Pelosi signaled a willingness to make major concessions in search of a COVID rescue package in the $1 trillion range. Some conservatives, including Republicans from COVID hotspots like North Dakota and Iowa, said they were comfortable with an aid package carrying the almost $1 trillion price tag.

NEW YORK (AP) — In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time they play in theaters. Films will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. After one month, they will stop streaming and continue to play only in theaters. The move follows Warner Bros.′ decision to put “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max next December, in addition to in theaters.

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet is getting a vote of confidence from one of Europe’s biggest budget airlines. Ireland’s Ryanair announced today that it will order 75 more Max jets, bringing its total orders to 210. The move comes as the plane is expected to resume carrying paying passengers. Last month, regulators in the U.S. and Europe set conditions under which airlines can make changes to the plane and resume passenger flights. The plane was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people.