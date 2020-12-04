Stocks higher…Pelosi optimistic…Pence boosts vaccines

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — After an initial wobble in the aftermath of today’s jobs report, the stock market has quickly firmed amid hopes that the dour data could spur some action from Congress. Lawmakers have dithered for months after much of the last round of financial support for the economy expired during the summer. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in afternoon trading, on pace to erase its slight loss from the day before and return to a record. America’s employers sharply scaled back their hiring last month, adding 245,000 jobs, the fewest since April and the fifth straight monthly slowdown. At the same time, the unemployment rate fell to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October as many people stopped looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his call for massive economic stimulus as the economic recovery from this spring’s coronavirus lockdowns falters amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases. Surging cases of the virus have led states and municipalities to roll back their re-opening plans. And more restrictions may be on the way as colder temperatures and holiday travel lead to new records for confirmed cases and deaths.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is optimistic about the prospects for a mid-sized COVID-19 relief bill and a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending bill. She told reporters today to expect a successful burst of legislative action to reverse months of frustration on pandemic relief. Pelosi says she and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are in sync on a plan to pair COVID-19 relief with a massive omnibus spending bill.

ATLANTA (AP)— Vice President Mike Pence is trying to boost Americans’ confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines that are awaiting regulatory approval. Pence says the Food and Drug Administration could approve the first vaccines “the week of Dec. 14” with the first wave of Americans being vaccinated “in all 50 states” within 48 hours of that approval. Pence says “the confidence piece is so important” so enough Americans will take the vaccine and ensure its maximum effectiveness.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says The Cheesecake Factory has settled charges that it misled investors on the impact the pandemic was having on its business. The Cheesecake Factory said in March and April government filings that it was “operating sustainably” during the pandemic. But the SEC said Friday that the filings were “false and misleading” because internal documents at time showed the restaurant chain was losing $6 million in cash per week and had projected that it had 16 weeks of cash left. The Cheesecake Factory agreed to pay a $125,000 fine to the SEC. The company did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings.