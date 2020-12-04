Stocks move higher…Fifth straight slowdown…Deficit wider

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are heading back toward record highs, despite discouraging data detailing how much damage the deepening pandemic is doing to the job market. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading, on pace to erase its slight loss from the day before and return to a record. The much weaker-than-expected jobs report may perversely have been bad enough to help kick Congress out of its paralysis and deliver more support for the economy. Hopes also remain deeply rooted on Wall Street that one or more coronavirus vaccines are on the way to rescue the global economy next year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers scaled back their hiring last month as the viral pandemic accelerated across the country, adding 245,000 jobs, the fewest since April and the fifth straight monthly slowdown. At the same time, the Labor Department says, the unemployment rate to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October. November’s job gain was down from 610,000 in October. Today’s report of another slowdown in hiring was the latest evidence that the job market and the economy are faltering in the face of a virus that has been shattering daily records for confirmed infections.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit widened 1.7% in October to $63.1 billion. The politically sensitive gap in the trade of goods with China and Mexico grew. The Commerce Department reports that the gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose from $62.1 billion in September. The deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 9% to $26.5 billion and the gap with Mexico rose 10% to $11.8 billion. So far this year, the overall trade gap with the rest of the world has risen to $536.7 billion, up 9.5% from January-October 2019.

DETROIT (AP) — A week after being fined for delaying safety recalls, Hyundai says it will recall about 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines could fail. The recall covers certain 2012 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015 and 2016 Veloster cars, and Sonata Hybrid cars from 2011 through 2013, and 2016. Hyundai says the recall will address a manufacturing issue that could cause the connecting rod bearings to wear out and the engines to fail or catch fire. The recall stems from discussions in an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

BERLIN (AP) — Mining giant Glencore says it aims to stop adding greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere by 2050. The Anglo-Swiss company says it plans to cut emissions from all parts of its business by 40% in the next 15 years compared with 2019 levels, before going to ‘net zero’ by mid-century. Glencore said it expects fossil fuels to play an important role “for many years to come” and that it won’t sell off its coal mines.