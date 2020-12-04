Stocks return to record highs, COVID relief pkg progress

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks returned to record highs on Wall Street today as traders took a discouraging jobs report as a sign that Congress may finally move on delivering more aid for the pandemic-stricken economy. The S&P rose 0.9% and the Dow rose 0.8%. In another bullish signal, small-company stocks, which stand to benefit greatly from an improving economy, rose much more than the rest of the market. Investors are also banking on hopes that the upcoming distribution of coronavirus vaccines will start getting the global economy on the path back to normalcy some time next year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have initiated late-game negotiations in hopes of combining a relief package of less than $1 trillion with a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide omnibus spending bill. Success is not certain and considerable differences remain over details, such as whether to issue a second round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _President-elect Joe Biden is predicting the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic will only get worse if Congress doesn’t act quickly to pass an aid bill. Biden delivered remarks Friday afternoon reacting to November’s national jobs report, which showed a sharp decrease in U.S. hiring even as the nation is about 10 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. The Democrat called the report “dire” and said it “shows the economy is stalling,” but he said quick action from Congress can halt some of the damage.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the viral pandemic accelerating across the country, America’s employers sharply scaled back their hiring last month, only adding 245,000 jobs, the fewest since April and the fifth straight monthly slowdown. At the same time, the unemployment rate fell to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October as many people stopped looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed. November’s job gain was down drastically from a 610,000 gain in October.

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan says it will no longer support the Trump administration in its legal fight to end California’s ability to set its own auto-pollution and gas-mileage standards. The announcement today is another sign that a coalition of automakers backing the outgoing administration is fracturing. General Motors ended its support last week. Nissan says it’s pulling out because of its confidence that discussions between the industry, California and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden can develop one national standard.