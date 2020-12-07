Stocks take a pause…Brexit meeting…Nationstar must repay

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are taking a pause from their big recent rally, and most stocks on Wall Street are edging lower following mixed and mostly muted movements for markets overseas. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in afternoon trading. Stocks that would benefit most from a reopening, healthier economy were taking some of the sharper losses. Technology stocks were holding steadier. It’s a flip of the market’s recent momentum and a callback to how it was trading earlier this year, before enthusiasm burst higher that one or more COVID-19 vaccines will get the global economy closer to normal next year.

BRUSSELS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered out. Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a lengthy phone call on Monday that “significant differences” remained on three key issues. They said they were planning to discuss the differences “in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days.” The two leaders spoke for the second time in 48 hours as their trade teams remained locked in stalled negotiations in Brussels.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is rolling out a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people if they spent time near someone who tests positive for the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations soar throughout the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the tool on Monday. People can opt in to use it starting Thursday. Officials say the tool doesn’t track people’s identities or locations. It uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet of each other for at least 15 minutes. Sixteen other states plus Guam and Washington, D.C. have made available the system co-created by Apple and Google. Most residents of those places aren’t using it.

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb has raised the price of its shares ahead of its initial public offering this week, betting investors will pay more given its resiliency during the pandemic. In a regulatory filing Monday, Airbnb said it expects to price its shares between $56 and $60 each, up from a planned range of $44 to $50 issued last week. Airbnb is expected to determine a final share price late Wednesday ahead of its Thursday IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The new price would let the San Francisco-based home sharing company raise up to $3.4 billion in the offering.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73 million to about 40,000 homeowners for failing to provide even the most basic operations as a mortgage servicing company over four years. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and 48 states alleged in their complaint that Nationstar failed to do a laundry list of basic services for the mortgages it serviced from 2012 to 2016, from failing to identify mortgages that were in loan modification plans, to failing to disburse borrowers’ property tax payments.