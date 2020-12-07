Wall Street mostly off…Brexit standoff continues

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street, easing off the record highs they set on Friday, as traders worry anew that rising coronavirus cases over the winter holidays will extend the economy’s pandemic-induced slump. At 10:50 a.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 was down 3 points, to 3,696. The Dow was down 131 points, to 30,087. And the Nasdaq was up 57 points, to 12,521.

BRUSSELS (AP) — One of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations has produced few signs of progress and gloomy forecasts. The United Kingdom and the European Union still seem stuck on the same issues that have dogged the standoff for months. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier held a pre-dawn briefing today with ambassadors of the 27 member states to see if a deal is still possible with London ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline, but had no news of a breakthrough. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will speak later as they decide whether to pull the plug on talks, a move that could cost hundreds of thousands of jobs on both sides.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical body is expected to issue a halal certification for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based Sinovac (SIHN’-oh-vak) Biotech. The certification would be a significant step in immunization efforts in the world’s most populous Muslim country, should the vaccine be approved for use. Over one million doses of the experimental Sinovac vaccine arrived in Indonesia on Sunday evening. Officials say it needs to successfully complete phase three clinical trials before it can be distributed in Indonesia. The government has announced that it plans to use vaccines from several different producers in its effort to vaccinate the world’s fourth most populated country.

LONDON (AP) — Frasers Group, the British department store chain run by billionaire Mike Ashley, says it is in negotiations about a potential rescue of Debenhams that could safeguard some of the 12,000 jobs at risk. However, Frasers warns that unless talks can be concluded quickly, it may not be able to save the 242-year-old company which is in the process of being wound down. Last week, the administrators running Debenhams said it had no option but to start the process of closing the company for good after JD Sports decided not to make an offer. It came a day after Arcadia Group, the retail empire of Ashley’s rival Philip Green, went into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue.” Dylan has sold more than 125 million records globally. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.