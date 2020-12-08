Stocks edge higher…Republicans convene…Brexit meeting

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, shaking off a weak start on worries over rising virus cases. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% and hovered near the record high it set on Friday. The U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. health regulators have given a positive initial review of that vaccine and a decision to allow its use is expected within days.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Washington Republicans are convening to sort out their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief. They are taking advantage of an additional week’s time and a moment that’s teed up for potential gridlock-breaking action. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are holding a conference call to discuss the year-end agenda. Already, Capitol Hill leaders are moving a key government shutdown deadline to the end of next week, but progress is slow and key decisions are yet to be made.

LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and the European Union will meet in the next 24 hours for a final push at a Brexit deal, as the two sides warned that the chances of a post-Brexit trade deal by a year-end deadline is slipping away. Britain is due to leave the EU’s economic structures on Jan. 1, a rupture that could cause upheaval for businesses on both sides of the English Channel if there is no trade deal.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing is seeing more cancellations for its long-grounded 737 Max jet. The company said Tuesday that orders for 88 of the planes were canceled in November. This week, a Brazilian airline plans to operate the first flight on a Max with paying passengers since the planes were grounded worldwide nearly two years ago after two crashes that killed 346 people in all. Boeing reported 27 orders in November for the Max, although 25 were a new order by Virgin Australia that replaced an earlier, larger order.

LONDON (AP) — Apple is stepping up privacy for app users, forcing developers to be more transparent about data collection and warning they could be removed if they don’t comply with a new anti-tracking measure. An executive at the U.S. tech giant said it’s set to roll out the anti-tracking feature next year and warned it could kick apps off its widely used App Store if they don’t obey its requirements. Called App Tracking Transparency, it will require apps to clearly ask for users permission before tracking them. In a separate policy update, apps in the App Store will soon have to start giving users more details about the personal data each app uses.