Stocks edge lower…Productivity rises…TikTok ban blocked

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks edged lower in early trading as investors worried that rising virus cases will delay a full economic recovery while the world waits for wide distribution of a vaccine. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% in another slight pullback from the record high it set on Friday. The U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. In the U.S., wide distribution of any vaccine is likely months away and governments worldwide have been tightening restrictions on businesses.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity increased at a solid 4.6% pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a month ago of a 4.9% increase. Productivity had surged at a 10.6% rate in the second quarter. Labor costs fell at a 6.6% rate in the third quarter , a smaller drop than the 8.9% decline estimated a month ago.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European economy should get another boost from the European Central Bank on Thursday. The central bank’s president, Christine Lagarde, has made it clear that the plan is to increase bond purchases and make more cheap loans to banks. Both those steps are ways to keep credit flowing to businesses. And it’s just in time because the economy is being hard hit by a new wave of restrictions such as closing bars and restaurants and limiting gatherings. Experts think the 19-country eurozone will see its economy shrink in the last three months of the year. ECB support will help governments and businesses get financing to see them through.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s attempts to ban TikTok, the latest legal defeat for the administration as it tries to wrest the popular app from its Chinese owners. The Trump administration had tried to ban the short-form video app from smartphone app stores in the U.S. and cut it off from vital technical services. TikTok sued, arguing such actions would violate free speech and due process rights. Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., said in a ruling Monday that the Commerce Department “likely overstepped” its use of presidential emergency powers “and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner.”

UNDATED (AP) — Tesla is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering as the electrical vehicle and solar panel maker seeks to take advantage of strong demand for its products. This is the second such move for the company in three months. In September Tesla said that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect.