Stocks gain…Relief talks…FireEye hacked

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Steady gains throughout the day delivered another round of record highs for major indexes on Wall Street Tuesday. The Dow gained 104.09 points, or 0.4%, to 30,173.88. The S&P rose 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also hit a record high. Small-company stocks rose much more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. The gains, which came after a shaky start for the market, came as the U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill’s most powerful Republican is proposing to shelve a controversial pet provision for an emerging COVID-19 relief package — but only if Democrats agree to shelve one of their top priorities, too. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would drop a controversial provision that would provide a shield against lawsuits for COVID-related negligence. In exchange, McConnell wants House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to drop a demand for $160 billion or so to help states and local governments with fiscal relief. McConnell’s offer came as a group of pragmatic, mostly moderate senators are negotiating over the two contentious issues in hopes of breaking the deadlock.

UNDATED (AP) _North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has unveiled a modified stay-at-home order that requires the state’s roughly 10.5 million residents to remain off the streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The executive order set to take effect on Friday orders bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and personal care businesses closed by 10 p.m. Grocery chains and some retailers that sell groceries will be allowed to operate within the seven-hour window and on-site alcohol sales at bars must end by 9 p.m. Travel to and from work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is still permitted, as is travel to get food, gas, medical care or social services.

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — Prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye says it was hacked by what it believes was a national government. The company said Tuesday that the attacker targeted and stole assessment tools that FireEye uses to test the its customers’ security and which mimic the methods used by hackers. It didn’t identify who it thought was responsible. The stolen “Red Team” tools could be dangerous in the wrong hands, though FireEye said there’s no indication they have been used. The company said it has developed countermeasures to protect its customers and others.

UNDATED (AP) — Tesla says Tuesday it wants to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering. The move came the same day that CEO Elon Musk said he has moved from California to Texas. The stock offering is the second for the company in three months. In September Tesla said that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect. Musk told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that he has switched states, saying that California is complacent with innovators and has taken them for granted.