Stocks edge higher…More job openings…One-week bill

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are edging higher in morning trading and hovering above their recent record highs as coronavirus vaccines move closer to distribution and Washington ramps up stimulus talks. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, putting it above its record of 3,702.25 set on Tuesday. Companies that stand to benefit the most from a recovering economy were putting up solid gains. The prospect for effective vaccines is giving Wall Street hope that the economy is nearing a more direct path to a full recovery. However a surge in cases means there could be more economic damage before vaccines are widely distributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised slightly more job openings in October but hiring slipped as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens an economic recovery. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that job postings rose to 6.65 million in October from 6.49 million in September. But employers hired 5.81 million workers, down from 5.89 million in September. The American job market has been slowly healing since it collapsed in the spring.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to pass a one-week government funding bill as lawmakers try to reach agreement on another coronavirus relief bill. The Trump administration on Tuesday offered a $916 billion coronavirus relief package that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans but eliminate a $300-per-week employment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators. The offer appears to demonstrate some flexibility by Republicans.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders of Britain and the European Union will meet later for a dinner that could pave the way to a post-Brexit trade deal — or tip the two sides toward a chaotic economic rupture at the end of the month. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to fly to Brussels for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in hope of unsticking negotiations that are deadlocked on key aspects of the future relationship. British officials said they hoped political pressure from the top could break the logjam, but said the EU would have to compromise to get a deal.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that the former CEO of ING bank, Ralph Hamers, should face a criminal investigation for his role in a money laundering scandal that led to a huge settlement in 2018. ING paid more than $900 million to settle the case, with the country’s financial prosecution service saying that the bank failed for years to adequately implement a law aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Hamers has since left ING and is CEO of Zurich-based bank UBS.