Stocks pull back…Only half are ready…Max flights resume

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pulling back from their recent record highs as virus cases surge and coronavirus vaccines move closer to distribution. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% Wednesday, putting it below its record set on Tuesday. Technology stocks fell and dragged much of the market with them. Health care and communications stocks also slipped. The prospect for effective vaccines is giving Wall Street hope that the economy is nearing a more direct path to a full recovery. However a surge in cases means there could be more economic damage before vaccines are widely distributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll find only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines even as states prepare to begin months of vaccinations. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated when their turn comes. Roughly another quarter say they won’t. The Food and Drug Administration is poised to decide whether to allow emergency use of two candidates. Many on the fence have safety concerns and want to see how the initial rollout fares.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Commercial flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners have resumed for the first time since they were grounded worldwide following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago. Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre on Tuesday. The company said customers would be able to exchange their tickets if they don’t want to fly on a 737 Max. U.S. and European regulators also have approved flights and American Airlines plans to resume flights with the planes this month.

UNDATED (AP) — DoorDash shares soared 78% as the meal delivery service made its debut today on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares opened at $182 after the San Francisco-based company priced them at $102 each late Tuesday. The opening price valued the company, which is trading under the symbol DASH, at around $58 billion. Virus-induced lockdown orders and the closure of indoor dining have made meal delivery services indispensable for many restaurants and diners this year. That’s led to explosive growth for companies like DoorDash. The company hopes to keep the momentum going even if demand for food delivery eases in a post-pandemic world.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel in San Francisco as it navigates its way toward launching a robotic taxi service that would compete against Uber and Lyft in the hometown of the leading ride-hailing services. The move announced Wednesday by GM-owned Cruise come two months after the company received California’s permission to operate fully driverless cars in the state. The next step will likely be a ride-hailing service consisting of Cruise’s fully driverless cars, although company isn’t specifying when that may happen.