Stocks slide, DoorDash soars, Facebook sued

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, led by weakness in technology companies. The S&P fell 0.8% today, easing the benchmark index below the record high it set a day earlier. Health care and communications companies also slipped. Investors have been balancing hopes for approvals and distribution of coronavirus vaccines against a near-term surge in cases and hospitalizations. Investors are still closely watching Washington, where talks are continuing on providing more relief to American people and businesses impacted by the pandemic. Congress is still divided over the size and scope of any new package.

UNDATED (AP) — DoorDash shares soared 86% as the meal delivery service made its debut today on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares closed at $189.51 after the San Francisco-based company priced them at $102 each late Tuesday. The closing price valued the company, which is trading under the symbol DASH, at around $72 billion. Virus-induced lockdown orders and the closure of indoor dining have made meal delivery services indispensable for many restaurants and diners this year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government and 48 states and districts sued Facebook today, accusing it of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors and is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff the social network’s Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services. It marks the second U.S. offensive against a Big Tech company this year, following a related suit against Google. Facebook is the world’s biggest social network with 2.7 billion users. Facebook said the government plan was unfair and would punish a successful business.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is reportedly trying to revive the president’s stalled election-eve plan to send millions of Medicare recipients a $200 prescription discount card. A person familiar with the effort tells The Associated Press that government agencies still face legal questions about the plan, not to mention the daunting logistics of sending an estimated 39 million seniors a card that will actually work. And trying to do it in the midst of the holiday season, without the benefit of much advance planning.

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a nanotechnology company has been arrested on securities fraud charges by authorities who say he accepted over $12 million from investors after lying about his dealings with NASA. James Jeremy Barbera was released on $1 million bail after appearing in Manhattan federal court. He is accused of duping investors in a seemingly plausible but fictitious technology that he claimed was developed with help from NASA. New York’s FBI head says Barbera spent half the money from investors on private school and college tuition for his children and mortgage payments on his apartment facing Central Park.