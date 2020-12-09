Strong gains…Vaccine warning

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — World shares have logged strong gains after another round of record highs for major indexes on Wall Street. In early trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.6% and Germany’s DAX picked up 0.5%. The CAC 40 in France added 0.4%. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed 1.3% higher, while, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.8%. In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 2%, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.1%. Wall Street looks set for an upbeat start, with S&P futures up 0.2% and Dow futures 0.3% higher.

LONDON (AP) — U.K. regulators say people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service in England, said health authorities were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the nation’s medicines regulator. He says the MHRA have advised, on a precautionary basis, that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination.” He said both people are recovering well.

BOSTON (AP) — Prominent U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye says that foreign government hackers with “world-class capabilities” broke into its network and stole offensive tools it uses to probe the defenses of its thousands of customers, who include federal, state and local government agencies and major global corporations. It didn’t identify who it thought was responsible or when its network was penetrated but many cybersecurity experts suspected Russia.

LONDON (AP) — Honda has temporarily halted production at its plant in England after shipping delays linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and preparations for Brexit left it with a shortage of parts. The company said it was forced to make the decision because “transport-related” delays left it short of parts. The factory relies on parts to be delivered “just in time” for use, increasing efficiency and reducing the need for on-site storage. Honda says in a statement that “the situation is currently being monitored with a view to restart production as soon as possible.”

HONG KONG (AP) — Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government says is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspace Administration ordered the removal of 105 apps including TripAdvisor from app stores this week, although it gave no details of what each app was accused of doing wrong. It cited what it said were public complaints about obscene, pornographic and violent information or fraud, gambling and prostitution.