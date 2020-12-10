Stocks wobble…Airbnb shares more than double in IPO

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling on Wall Street as traders wait to see if Congress will do anything to stem the damage being inflicted on the economy by the pandemic. The S&P 500 has been flipping between gains and losses and was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading. Treasury yields were holding relatively steady following a worse-than-expected report on U.S. layoffs. It’s the latest reminder that the pandemic is doing more damage to the economy in the near term, even if prospects are rising that a COVID-19 vaccine will get the economy healthy in the longer term.

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb shares more than doubled in price as the home sharing company made its debut today on the Nasdaq stock exchange. San Francisco-based Airbnb priced its shares at $68 apiece late yesterday ahead of its long-awaited IPO. They opened today at $146. The company raised $3.7 billion in the offering, making it the largest IPO of the year, according to Renaissance Capital, which tracks IPOs. Airbnb has never made an annual profit, and its revenue has fallen 32% this year due to the pandemic. But its home rentals are recovering more quickly than hotels as guests flee crowded cities.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s deficit in the first two months of the budget year ran 25.1% higher than the same period a year ago, as spending to deal with the COVID pandemic soared while tax revenues fell. The Treasury Department says that with two months gone in the budget year, the deficit totaled $429.3 billion, up from $343.3 billion in last year’s October-November period. The deficit — the shortfall between what the government collects in taxes and what it spends — reflected an 8.9% jump in outlays and a 2.9% decline in tax revenues.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court says Gov. Charlie Baker didn’t overstep his authority with orders to close businesses and limit gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus. The Supreme Judicial Court has rejected a challenge brought on behalf of a group including salon owners, pastors and a private school. The court rejected the lawsuit’s argument that the governor’s actions infringe on due process and free assembly. The court wrote that because the pandemic has killed over a million people worldwide, spreads person to person and has no effective vaccines yet or cure, there’s a need to “protect the public peace, health, security and safety, and to preserve the lives and property of the people of the commonwealth.”

NEW YORK (AP) — As the coronavirus rages across the U.S., grocery workers, health care professionals, university staffers, cleaning crews and others who don’t have the option to work from home must weigh safety against affordability when deciding how best to commute to their jobs. Those who can have ditched public transportation and drive to work instead. That has contributed to a boom in used car sales in the U.S., which spiked to their highest level on record in June, according to Edmunds. Meanwhile, public transit agencies have seen ridership plummet, not only because of all the people opting for cars but also because so many are now working from home or have lost their jobs altogether.