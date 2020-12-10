Stocks wobble…Vaccine panel convenes

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling on Wall Street following more evidence that the pandemic is tightening its grip on the economy and as investors wait to see if Congress will do anything about it. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in morning trading after erasing an early loss of 0.8%. Treasury yields were holding relatively steady following the worse-than-expected report on U.S. layoffs. It’s the latest reminder that the pandemic is doing more damage to the economy in the near term, even if prospects are rising that a COVID-19 vaccine will get the economy healthy in the longer term.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. government advisory panel has convened to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans. Today’s meeting of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration represented the next-to-last hurdle before the expected start of the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel’s recommendation, shots could begin within days.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. Before the coronavirus paralyzed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225,000.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in energy costs and variety of other items offset a drop in food costs. The Labor Department says the gain in the consumer price index followed an unchanged reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance. Still, the increase remained far below the 0.6% increases seen in June and July as the country was reopening following the spring virus shutdown. Overall prices are up a modest 1.2% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 0.2% and 1.6% over the past 12 months

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has added a large dose of economic stimulus as a winter wave of rising COVID-19 infections shuts down large parts of the economy and hurts Christmas sales revenues. The central bank is buying half a trillion euros more bonds, equivalent to $600 billion. That pumps newly created money into the economy and keeps borrowing costs low for cast-strapped businesses and governments. The European Central Bank announced the new stimulus after its latest regular policy meeting today. The bond purchases drive down borrowing costs and help keep credit affordable across the economy for consumers, businesses and governments.