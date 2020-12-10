UPDATED w/Pfizer’s vaccine being endorsed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wobbled to a mixed finish on Wall Street today following more evidence that the pandemic is tightening its grip on the economy. Meanwhile, efforts in Congress to supply more financial support to people and businesses remain stuck. The S&P slipped 0.1%. Treasury yields fell following a worse-than-expected report on unemployment claims. It’s the latest reminder that the pandemic is doing more damage to the economy in the near term, even if prospects are rising that a COVID-19 vaccine will get the economy healthy in the longer term.

WASHINGTON (AP) A U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, in a major step toward an epic vaccination campaign that could finally conquer the outbreak. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation issued Thursday by its expert advisers. The group, in a 17-4 vote with one abstention, concluded that the shot appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people 16 and older. A final FDA decision is expected within days. Millions of shots would then ship to begin vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents. Widespread access to the general public is not expected until the spring.

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb shares more than doubled in price as the home sharing company made its debut today on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Airbnb’s shares closed at $144.71, giving the company a valuation of $100 billion. San Francisco-based Airbnb raised $3.7 billion in the offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO of the year. Airbnb has never made an annual profit, and its revenue has fallen 32% this year due to the pandemic. But its home rentals are recovering more quickly than hotels as guests flee crowded cities.

NEW YORK (AP) — The credit card companies Visa and Mastercard says they will no longer allow its customers use the cards to charge for services on the pornographic website Pornhub. The website, which claimed 42 billion visits last year, has been accused of showing videos that depict rape, underage and nonconsensual sex — most prominently in an investigation published last weekend in The New York Times. Mastercard says it has terminated its relationship with Pornhub after its own investigation confirmed violations of standards. Visa says it is still investigating, but suspended use of the card on the site.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting on suggestions from hospitals, doctors and patients, U.S. health officials are proposing changes to medical privacy rules that could ease information sharing in crisis situations. Trump administration officials at the Department of Health and Human Services say their proposal adapts lessons learned from the opioid epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic, and they hope the incoming Biden administration will see it through. Some of the proposed changes affect everyday interactions. One change that many people might notice is patients would have the legal right to take photos of their medical records on the spot at the doctor’s office or in the hospital.