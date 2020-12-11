Stocks extend losses as virus aid languishes in Congress

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded while a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in early trading, further backing off the record high it set on Tuesday. It is now on track for a weekly loss after two weeks of solid gains. Investors have been hoping for another financial lifeline to help cushion the latest blow from COVID-19 to people, businesses and state governments. But an emerging $900 billion aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in November as weak demand caused by the pandemic continues to keep inflation at extremely low levels. The Labor Department says the increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September. But even with those gains, wholesale prices are up just 0.8% from a year ago, far below the Federal Reserve’s target for annual price increases of 2%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Concert trade publication Pollstar says the coronavirus pandemic has cost the live events industry more than $30 billion in lost revenue this year. Pollstar says the industry should have hit a record-setting $12.2 billion this year, but instead it incurred $9.7 billion in losses. In March hundreds of artists announced that their current or upcoming tours would need to be postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” tops the year’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours list with $87.1 million grossed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has told Pfizer that it “will rapidly work” to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine following a positive recommendation by government advisers. That’s according to a statement today from FDA head Stephen Hahn, which came less than an hour after President Donald Trump tweeted Hahn complaining that FDA “is still a big, old, slow turtle.” A U.S. government advisory panel yesterday endorsed the coronavirus vaccine co-developed by Pfizer and BioNtech (by-AHN’-tek). The panel concluded that the shot appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people 16 and older. FDA approval is expected within days.

NEW YORK (AP) — A number of retailers, including J.C. Penney, Lowe’s and Kohl’s, are telling shoppers they need to place their online orders soon or else pay expedited shipping fees if they want to get their packages delivered in time for the holidays. The earlier-than-usual deadlines come as more people turn to online shopping during the pandemic, creating a logjam for shipping companies as well as delivery delays. For some retailers like H&M and Lego, the deadlines have already passed. One expert estimates that a majority of retailers have pushed up deadlines by at least a day or two, with about a quarter moving them up at least a week or more. Meanwhile, behemoths like Walmart, Target and Amazon haven’t made any major changes.