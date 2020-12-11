Stocks lower, Meadows presses FDA on vaccine

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended lower on Wall Street today as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded even as a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy. The S&P fell 0.1%, further backing off the record high it set on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended lower for the week after two weeks of solid gains. Investors have been hoping for another financial lifeline to help cushion the latest blow from COVID-19 to people, businesses and state governments. However an emerging $900 billion aid package has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reportedly has pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of today or face possible dismissal. The vaccine won an endorsement yesterday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and agency signoff is the next step needed to get the shots to the public. A senior official familiar with the call says that Meadows spoke to Hahn by telephone today. A second official says Meadows threatened Hahn’s job. Hahn later disputed the characterizations of the conversation with Meadows, saying only that the FDA was working rapidly.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved a wide-ranging defense policy bill, sending it to President Donald Trump, despite his threat to veto it because the bill does not clamp down on big tech companies he claims were biased during the election. The 84-13 vote mirrored an earlier, overwhelming margin in the House, suggesting that both chambers have enough votes to override a potential veto. The Senate vote had been expected yesterday but was delayed after Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected to the measure, saying it could limit Trump’s ability to draw down U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Germany.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia’s public health department says the state’s contact tracing app now interacts with several nearby states. This means users can rely on the state’s COVIDWISE app to inform them if they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus in nearby states like North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Nearly all states using the exposure notification technology can now inform users in other states if they’ve been exposed to the virus. Virginia was the first state in the country to adopt the technology. It’s now the last to join the Association of Public Health Laboratories’ National Key Server. California, Hawaii and Oregon are also piloting cross-state notifications.

HOUSTON (AP) — More than half of House Republicans, including their top two leaders, are backing a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in an extraordinary display of the party’s willingness to subvert the will of voters. Seventeen Republican attorneys general and 126 members of Congress have joined Texas in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out millions of votes in four battleground states based on baseless claims of fraud. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana on Friday signed onto a brief backing the longshot bid. The case demonstrates Trump’s remarkable political power even as he spreads false claims that many Democrats and others fear risk deeply damaging democracy.