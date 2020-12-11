Stocks slip…White House pushes for quick vaccine approval

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are down in afternoon trading on Wall Street as prospects for another aid package from Washington fade while virus cases surge. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, further backing off the record high it set on Tuesday. It is now on track for a weekly loss after two weeks of solid gains. Investors have been hoping for another financial lifeline to help cushion the latest financial blow from COVID-19. A $900 billion aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has essentially collapsed, but Congress got more time to work out a deal after Congress passed a bill today to fund the government for another week.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is pressing Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day. Meadows spoke to Hahn by telephone today, according to a senior official familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss private conversations. The vaccine won approval yesterday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and signoff from the FDA is the next step needed to get the shots to the public. President Donald Trump has been pushing for quick approval for the vaccine.

NEW YORK (AP) — Indoor dining restrictions are being reinstated in New York City over the objection of the restaurant industry. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed starting Monday. The government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, spoke with Cuomo by livestream this week, noting that he expects hospitalizations to keep increasing until mid-January. Public health experts have repeatedly warned that dining in restaurants poses a risk for airborne virus transmission. The CDC recently described indoor dining as “high risk.”

BOSTON (AP) — Doctors are reporting that a two-drug treatment is helpful for COVID-19 patients who need extra oxygen. Adding the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib (ba-rih-SIH’-tih-nihb) to the antiviral medicine remdesivir (rehm-DEHZ’-ih-veer) helped these patients recover eight days sooner than for those given remdesivir alone. The study involved more than 1,000 people with the coronavirus. The medicines have been recommended since September. Full results published by the New England Journal of Medicine show the benefit was greater for those needing oxygen or other respiratory support short of a breathing machine. Serious side effects and new infections also were fewer in the combo treatment group. One of the drugs treats rheumatoid arthritis and an overreacting immune system, which can lead to serious problems in some coronavirus patients.

UNDATED (AP) — A recently formed pharmaceutical spinoff says it will slash 20% of its workforce as it tries to cut at least $1 billion in costs over the next few years. Viatris Inc. says it plans to close, cut or sell up to 15 manufacturing sites globally that it sees as no longer necessary due to factors like excess capacity or a shift in the company’s products. The company employs about 45,000 people worldwide, so the cuts could affect up to 9,000 workers. Sites affected initially include locations in Morgantown, West Virginia, Ireland, Puerto Rico and India.