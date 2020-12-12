Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes pulled further away from their recent highs Friday as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded while a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, its third-straight decline since it set a record high on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended the week 1% lower but is up 13.4%. for the year. The Dow fell 0.6% for the week but is up 5.3%. for the year. The Nasdaq fell 0.7% but is still up 38% for the year. The Russell 2000 rose 1% and is up 14.6% for the year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning. Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna said Saturday that shipping companies UPS and FedEx will deliver Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 state locations. Another 450 sites will get the vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Perna is with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. He says the vaccine was timed to arrive Monday morning so that health workers would be available to receive the shots and begin giving them.

PARIS (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the Paris climate accord on the first day of his presidency as world leaders staged a virtual gathering to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the international pact aimed at curbing global warming. Heads of state and government from over 70 countries joined Saturday’s online event to pledge greater efforts in cutting the greenhouse gas emissions that fuel global warming. The United States, which quit the Paris accord under President Donald Trump, wasn’t represented at the federal level. Experts say commitments put forward by the international community have already improved the long-term outlook on climate change, making the worst-case scenarios less likely by the end of the century.

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc. The Justice Department sued Google in October, saying it has abused its dominance in online search and advertising. The case, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., alleges that Google uses billions of dollars collected from advertisers to pay phone manufacturers to ensure Google is the default search engine on browsers. Eleven states, all with Republican attorneys general, joined the federal government in the lawsuit at the time. California is the first Democratic state announcing its intent to join the Justice Department’s case.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Virgin Galactic test flight Saturday ended prematurely when the spacecraft landed safely at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico after its rocket motor failed to ignite high above the Earth. Virgin Galactic said the rocket motor’s ignition sequence “did not complete” but that the spacecraft and two crew members were “in great shape.” The brief statement said Virgin Galactic has several “several motors ready at Spaceport America” and that it would check the vehicle and “be back to flight soon.” The flight was the first from Virgin Galactic’s new headquarters at Spaceport America, a futuristic desert outpost.