Stock close lower…Injections…Cyber attack

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated. In the U.S., investors are waiting to see if Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic, while in Europe talks continue on trying to reach a trade deal between Britain and the European Union. The slipped 0.4%. It was up as much as 0.9% earlier. The index is extended its losing streak to four consecutive trading days. The Dow dropped 184.82 points.

UNDATED (AP) — The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is underway with health workers getting the first shots on the same day the nation’s COVID-19 death toll hit a staggering 300,000. “Relieved” is the reaction of a nurse who got vaccinated early Monday. Hospitals are rolling out the first small shipments, as boxes of precious frozen vials arrive at locations around the country. How well initial vaccinations go will help reassure a wary public when it’s their turn sometime next year.

UNDATED (AP) — Governments and major corporations worldwide are scrambling to see if they, too, were victims of a global cyberespionage campaign. The hack penetrated multiple U.S. government agencies and involved a common software product used by thousands of organizations. Russia, the prime suspect, denies involvement. Cybersecurity investigators say the hack’s impact goes beyond the affected U.S. agencies, which include the Treasury and Commerce department, though they haven’t yet disclosed which companies and other governments were targeted.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal and state authorities say they are cracking down on a wave of illegal schemes that have proliferated during the pandemic and prey upon the desperation of people who have lost jobs in the outbreak’s economic upheaval. The scams have ranged from the work-from-home reselling of luxury products, to pyramid schemes soliciting cash and that play on cultural norms in immigrant communities, to fraudulent investment rackets promising quick profits. Regulators on Monday unveiled a year-long nationwide law-enforcement sweep targeting scams estimated to have bilked consumers of more than $1 billion. Especially vulnerable targets are seniors, immigrants, Black and Latino people, students and military families.

UNDATED (AP) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is asking a judge to order Amazon to comply with subpoenas his office issued nearly four months ago. It’s part of an investigation into how the company is protecting workers from the coronavirus at its facilities. Becerra said Monday that the online sales giant hasn’t provided enough information on its coronavirus safety steps and the status of infections and deaths at its shipping facilities across California. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The attorney general is President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to be the first Latino to lead the Health and Human Services Department.