Stocks higher as vaccinations begin…Restrictions in London

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street as the country’s first vaccinations against COVID-19 have the end of the pandemic slowly materializing into hazy sight. Investors are also waiting to see if government officials can deliver any progress on separate negotiations happening in Washington and on the other side of the Atlantic. If successful, the talks could give markets a further boost. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in afternoon trading, with the majority of stocks in the index climbing. The slight gains follow up on the index’s 1% slip last week, which was its worst weekly performance since Halloween.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary says London and it surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions beginning Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Matt Hancock says the government must take swift action after seeing “very sharp, exponential rises” in Greater London and nearby areas. He said in some areas cases are doubling every seven days. Hancock told lawmakers that officials have identified “a new variant of coronavirus which may be associated with the faster spread in the south of England.” Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level, people can’t socialize indoors and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. The World Health Organization is among those studying the new virus strain.

DETROIT (AP) — An independent monitor will help root out corruption in the United Auto Workers union’ and members will decide if they will vote directly on the union’s leadership under a reform agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office. The deal was announced today in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption. It holds off a possible federal takeover of the 400,000-member union. The monitor will stay in place for six years. The union has been in the throes of the scandal for over five years as the government probed bribery and embezzlement in its upper ranks. The investigation has led to 11 convictions, including two former UAW presidents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Huntington Bank will absorb Detroit’s TCF Financial in an all-stock deal worth $6 billion, the latest in a string of tie-ups that have led to a crop of new, larger U.S. regional banks. Huntington, with $120 billion in assets, outsizes TCF, which has assets of around $50 billion in assets. The TCF brand will be changed to Huntington, and Detroit’s TCF Center will be renamed after Huntington in the coming years. That said, Huntington has pledged to maintain TCF’s presence in Detroit, including its plans to occupy a skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Detroit that will contain TCF’s commercial lending business.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple will begin spelling out what kinds of personal information is being collected by the digital services displayed in its app stores for iPhones and other products made by the trendsetting company. The additional disclosures will begin to appear in apps made for iPads, Mac computers and Apple’s TV streaming device, as well iPhones. Apple announced the changes were coming six months ago as part of an effort to help its customers gain a better understanding of how apps monitor their activities. The increased transparency about the collection and handling of personal information is designed to help people make more informed decisions about which apps they choose to use.