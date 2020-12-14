Stocks rising…US vaccinations begin…UAW settlement

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street today. At 10:54 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 23 points, to 3,686. The Dow was up 189 points, to 30,227. And the Nasdaq was up 137 points, to 12,515.

UNDATED (AP) — The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is underway with health workers getting the first shots. Hospitals are rolling out the first small shipments, as boxes of frozen vials arrive at locations around the country. Today is a day of hope amid grief as the nation’s death roll nears a staggering 300,000. How well initial vaccinations go will help reassure a wary public when it’s their turn sometime next year.

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers and the US attorney’s office have reached a settlement to reform the union in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal. Terms of the deal will be announced at a news conference this afternoon in Detroit. The union has been in the throes of the scandal for years as the government probed corruption in its upper ranks. The investigation has led to 11 convictions, including that of two former presidents. Many of the officials were accused of conspiring with others to cover up the use of union cash for boozy meals, premium cigars, golf and lodging in Palm Springs, California. The civil settlement is likely to include an independent monitor to watch the 400,000-member union’s finances.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier is expected to continue Bexit negotiations with his U.K. counterpart, David Frost, later today. Barnier says he believes that a post-Brexit trade agreement is possible. He says the nine-month negotiations have come down to finding some agreements on fair-competition rules and fishing rights.

NEW YORK (AP) — Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents. Tens of thousands of complaints popped up around 7 a.m. Eastern along the East Coast of the U.S. today The vast majority of those people, about 90%, could not log in, according to the site Downdetector. The disruption provided an early jolt on the East Coast for parents who were waking children up for school. Millions of students are relying on Google for online instruction during the pandemic, including platforms like Google Docs. The problem appeared to cleared up just before 8 a.m. Google says it’s working to restore all access.