European shares open higher…More vaccines arrive

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a lackluster day in Asia. Britain’s FTSE advanced 0.2% while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.3%. Germany’s DAX also rose 0.3%. In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3%, the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.7% and the South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2%. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow industrials are up 0.5%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds more U.S. hospitals are gearing up to vaccinate their workers, and federal health officials are reviewing a second COVID-19 shot. About 400 hospitals and other health care facilities will get their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine today. The expansion comes one day after the nation’s death toll surpassed a staggering 300,000. State officials are rationing the first shots to front-line health workers and nursing home residents. In Washington, D.C, the Food and Drug Administration is set to publish its analysis of a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by drugmaker Moderna.

LONDON (AP) — The number of people in the U.K. who lost their jobs hit a record high in the three months through October during the run-up to the planned ending of a government salary support plan. Official figures released today show that redundancies reached 370,000 in the August to October period, a record for a three-month period. At the end of October, the British government had been planning to end the Job Retention Scheme, which saw it pay the majority of the salaries of people who had become idle but were kept on company payrolls. That program was eventually extended until the spring after the government announced a second national lockdown for England during November.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish fashion retailer H&M says its sales fell 10% in the fourth quarter as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled consumer spending, cutting short a promising recovery seen in the third quarter. The Stockholm-based company says that sales in the September to November period dropped to 52.5 billion Swedish kronor ($6.25 billion) from 61.7 billion kronor a year earlier. Sales for the full fiscal year, which runs for the 12 months through November, were down 18%. The company will report its full fourth quarter earnings in January.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A crush of sign-ups is expected today on the last day of open enrollment for HealthCare.gov. That could help solidify the standing of “Obamacare” as an improbable survivor in the Donald Trump years. In 36 states that use HealthCare.gov, Dec. 15 is deadline day for coverage that starts Jan. 1. Another 14 states and Washington, D.C., have later dates. Analysts and advocates who follow sign-up season say interest has gotten stronger with the coronavirus pandemic.