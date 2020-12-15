Stocks advance…Home virus test…Online scams

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, breaking a four-day losing streak for the S&P. It added 1.3% Tuesday, and other major indexes also rose. Small-company stocks did especially well, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about prospects for the economy. Investors were hopeful that Washington can get past its partisan divide to deliver more aid to the struggling economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A home test for COVID-19 will soon be on U.S. store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration has cleared the first kit that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home. Regulators granted use for a similar home test last month, but it requires a doctor’s prescription. The test kit from an Australian company allows users to swab themselves and get the results at home in about 20 minutes. The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results. The company says it will have 3 million tests available next month.

NEW YORK (AP) — Online shopping scams are on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of the increase in people shopping online during the pandemic. They do it by creating slick-looking websites pretending to sell gadgets, toys, cleaning supplies and anything else in high demand. To lure you onto fake sites and get you to buy, scammers pay for ads on Facebook, Google and other sites. The best way to not get scammed is to do an online search of the website along with the words “scam” or “review.” And if the price is too good to be true, it probably is.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved a genetically modified pig for food and medical products, but the company behind it says you won’t see it on supermarket shelves anytime soon. The pig is genetically engineered to eliminate a sugar found in red meat that can cause allergic reactions. United Therapeutics Corp. says the primary purpose of the pig would be for medical products. It also says it doesn’t know when it could secure a deal to commercialize its meat. Cases of the meat allergy, tied to tick bites, are limited but have been growing.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors will vote on a motion to condemn the naming of the city’s public hospital for Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan. The couple gave $75 million toward a new acute care and trauma center in 2015. Backers say it would send a message to San Francisco that a public hospital should not be named for the head of a social media platform that spreads disinformation. Meanwhile, the hospital foundation says it’s proud of their names being affiliated with the hospital.