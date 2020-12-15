Stocks ready to end losses…More vaccines…Home test

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — After four straight days of losses, stocks on Wall Street are looking to break their losing streak. The S&P 500 is up 0.8% in afternoon trading. Hopes are also rising for the economy’s prospects as regulatory approval for a second COVID-19 vaccine may be imminent. Another big gain for Wall Street’s most influential stock, Apple, also helped steady the market.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds more hospitals around the country are dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive. Meanwhile, a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization. A day after the rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus shots, the Food and Drug Administration said its preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A home test for COVID-19 will soon be on U.S. store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared the first kit that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home. Regulators granted use for a similar home test last month, but it requires a doctor’s prescription. The test kit from an Australian company allows users to swab themselves and get the results at home in about 20 minutes.

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people working in the theater and cinema industries have staged a street demonstration in Paris against the prolonged closure of entertainment facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. France earlier Tuesday lifted a partial lockdown imposed on Oct. 30, but will still maintain strict measures until at least Jan. 7, including a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., as numbers of infections remain high.

LONDON (AP) — Big tech companies face hefty fines in Britain and the European Union if they treat rivals unfairly or fail to protect users on their platforms, in proposed regulations unveiled Tuesday. The EU outlined its long-awaited sweeping overhaul of digital regulations while the British government released its own plans to step up policing of harmful material online, signaling the next phase of technology regulation in Europe. Both sets of proposals include specific measures aimed at the biggest tech companies. Some of the rules allow for fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual global revenue.