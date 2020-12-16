Stocks mixed, Google antitrust lawsuit, Twitter ban, Bitcoin

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P ticked up to the edge of its record today after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds until the economy makes substantial progress from its virus-wracked state. In a mixed and muted day of trading, the S&P rose 0.2%. The Dow inched lower, and the Nasdaq edged up to a record high for the second straight day. The Fed is keeping the accelerator floored on its support for the economy, but investors are more interested in what’s happening across Washington. They want to see Congress reach a deal to deliver another dose of financial support for the economy.

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General has announced a multistate lawsuit against Google for the online search giant’s alleged “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry. The suit says Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control the pricing on online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating its competition. Google is calling the suit “meritless” and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade. According to filing records, Texas is suing along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

UNDATED (AP) — Twitter says it will begin removing misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations from its site. That includes false claims that the virus is not real, debunked claims about the effects of receiving the vaccine. It will also remove baseless claims suggesting immunizations and vaccines are used to intentionally cause harm or to control people. Twitter said in a blog post Wednesday that it will start enforcing the new policy next week. If people send tweets in violation of the rules, they will be required to delete them before they are able to tweet again. Before the offending tweet is removed, Twitter will hide it from view.

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of Wish, a shopping app that sells cheap clothing, toys and electronics, has sputtered in its stock market debut. Shares of ContextLogic Inc. fell 16.5% today, valuing the company at nearly $14 billion. Founded a decade ago, Wish positions itself as an affordable alternative to Amazon and other online stores, targeting shoppers who make less than $75,000 a year. Most of what it sells comes directly from Chinese merchants, who list their goods on the app. Wish said it has 100 million customers around the world, mostly in North America and Europe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The price of bitcoin has risen above $20,000 for the first time, as the speculative digital currency topped its previous peak reached shortly after it became tradable on Wall Street three years ago this month. Like other instruments used to store value in times of uncertainty, bitcoin has benefited from the pandemic that has pushed other commodities like gold, silver, platinum to multiyear highs. Because of bitcoin’s structure, few coins are being created anymore and there is relative scarcity. But despite its high price, the currency remains a niche investment for most of the public, and remains extremely volatile.