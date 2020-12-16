World markets advance…Honda recall…Big donation

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — World markets advanced today after revived hopes for more aid for the U.S. economy broke a four-day losing streak on Wall Street. In early trading, Britain’s FTSE surged 1.3%, while Germany’s DAX added 1.2%. In Paris, the CAC 40 surged 0.9%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1% and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.5%. On Wall Street, S&P and Dow futures are both up 0.2%.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU Commission President says she sees clear progress in the trade talks with the United Kingdom. Ursula von der Leyen confirmed today that the major sticking points had been reduced to just two: fair competition in the EU market and fishing rights for EU vessels in U.K. waters. She still spoke only of a “very narrow” path to a deal, but that was still far more optimistic than previous comments from either side. Britain left the EU in January but trade ties remain the same until the end of the year. The talks deal with trading relations starting on Jan. 1.

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling more than 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat and a software flaw. The software recall includes 734,000 Accords from 2018 to 2020 and Insights from 2019 and 2020. A computer programming error can cause the rear camera, turn signals and windshield wipers to malfunction. Two drive shaft recalls cover 430,000 Civic Hybrids, Fits and Accords, and the Acura ILX. Owners will be notified when to take vehicles to dealers.

SEATTLE (AP) — Philanthropist, author MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, says she has donated $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year. The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday. Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida agency is expected today to shut down oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay through the end of 2025. That would deal a blow to an area that historically produced 90% of the state’s oysters and 10% of the nation’s. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is scheduled to vote on the closure during a virtual meeting today. The commission issued an emergency order in July shutting down oyster harvesting on Aug. 1 until it considers the five-year shutdown.