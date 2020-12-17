Stocks rise, FedEx off to fast holiday shipping start

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street, reaching more record highs, as investors remain optimistic that Washington will deliver another round of financial support for the economy and as vaccines continue to roll out to the public even as unemployment numbers rise. The S&P rose 21.31 points to 3,722.48. It’s the index’s third straight gain. The Dow picked up 148.83 points, or 0.5%, to 30,303.37. The Nasdaq extended its winning streak to a fourth day, gaining 106.56 points, or 0.8%, to 12,764.75. The Russell 2000 small-caps index was up 25.32 points, or 1.3%, to 1,978.05, a record high. The index is on track for a gain of 8.7% this month, while the S&P 500 is up 2.8%

UNDATED (AP) — FedEx is off to a fast start during the holiday-shipping season. The company said today that its quarterly profit more than doubled to $1.23 billion. Revenue is up 19%, led by growth in its ground business that handles packages. The quarter ended Nov. 30, meaning that the figures reported today captured only the start of the peak delivery period that runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas. FedEx and rival United Parcel Service have been running at Christmas-like levels for several months already, as the pandemic causes people to do more of their routine shopping online.

LONDON (AP) — EU regulators cleared Google’s plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit after the company promised to silo off user data and not use it for advertising. Google also pledged to ensure Android phones can continue working with other smartwatches and wearable devices and that health and fitness apps would still be able to access Google and Fitbit data. Google made the commitments, which last for at least 10 years, to get approval from the EU after the bloc’s competition watchdog launched an-depth investigation of the $2.1 billion deal. Human rights and consumer groups had called on authorities to block the deal, citing privacy and antitrust concerns.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official says there’s been “substantial progress on many issues” in post-Brexit talks, just as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a no-deal outcome seemed “very likely” — with only two weeks to go before a potentially chaotic split. Speaking after a phone conversation with Johnson Thursday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen added that bridging big differences, in particular on fisheries, “will be very challenging.” Downing Street issued a statement underlining that the negotiations are “now in a serious situation.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of the Sackler family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma have acknowledged the drug had a role in the opioid epidemic. But they’re stopping short of apologizing or admitting wrongdoing. David and Kathe Sackler appeared before a House committee Thursday in what was a rare appearance in a public forum for the family. The Sacklers have faced increased scrutiny in recent years over Purdue Pharma’s role in the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis. The two Sacklers agreed to testify after the committee’s leader threatened to issue subpoenas. One lawmaker, Democrat Jim Cooper of Tennessee, said watching the Sacklers testify made his “blood boil.”