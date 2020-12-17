Stocks rise on hopes for more virus aid

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street amid optimism that Washington will deliver another round of financial support for the economy. There are signs that Congress is getting closer to striking a deal that will give a financial lifeline to people and businesses as the economy shows signs of stalling. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in morning trading, hovering above its record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000 as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy’s recovery from its springtime collapse. The number of applications increased from 862,000 the previous week. It showed that nine months after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy, many employers are still slashing jobs as the pandemic forces more business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home. Before the coronavirus erupted in March, weekly jobless claims had typically numbered only about 225,000. The far-higher current pace of claims reflects an employment market under stress and diminished job security for many.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second COVID-19 vaccine is moving closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic. A panel of independent experts is meeting today to discuss the vaccine made by Moderna. The panel’s review for the Food and Drug Administration is the next-to-last step before the agency decides whether the shots can be used on an emergency basis. The FDA staff issued a positive review earlier in the week, confirming the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. If the panel gives a thumbs-up, the FDA is expected to give the green light within hours or days. A Pfizer vaccine got the go-ahead last week.

UNDATED (AP) — Members of the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma have acknowledged that the drug has had a role in the opioid crisis but stopped short of apologizing or admitting wrongdoing. Two members of the Sackler family appeared before a congressional panel in a video hearing today. It marks a rare appearance in a public forum for the Sacklers, who have faced increased scrutiny in recent years over Purdue’s role in the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Activists have been waiting to hear them field tough questions. Kathe Sackler and David Sackler agreed to testify after the committee’s chairwoman, Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, threatened to issue subpoenas.

LONDON (AP) — EU regulators have cleared Google’s plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit after the company promised to silo off user data and not use it for advertising. The U.S. tech giant also pledged to ensure Android phones can continue working with other smartwatches and wearable devices and that health and fitness apps would still be able to access Google and Fitbit data. Google made the commitments, which last for at least 10 years, to get approval from the EU after the bloc’s competition watchdog launched an-depth investigation of the $2.1 billion deal. Human rights and consumer groups had called on authorities to block the deal, citing privacy and antitrust concerns.