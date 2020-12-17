Stocks trade higher on stimulus talks, remain near records

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors remain optimistic that Washington will deliver another round of financial support for the economy and as vaccines begin slowly rolling out to the public. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, hovering above its record high. Wall Street has been more hopeful that Congress is getting closer to striking a deal that will give a financial lifeline to people and businesses as the economy shows signs of stalling. The Labor Department, in another worrisome sign, reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose to 885,000 last week, the most since September.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities are expressing increased alarm about an intrusion into computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried by Russia. The cybersecurity unit of the Department of Homeland Security says the hack “poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.” Today’s statement was the most detailed yet from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency since reports emerged that government agencies including the Treasury and Commerce departments were among those whose secure data and email were penetrated by the sophisticated hack. The agency also warned that it will be difficult to remove the malware inserted through network software.

DENVER (AP) — A lawsuit against Google has been filed by a group of 38 states, alleging that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers. The suit filed in Washington, D.C., was announced today in Denver. It’s the third antitrust salvo to slam Google during the past nine weeks as the Department of Justice and attorneys general from across the U.S. weigh in with their different variations on how they believe the company is abusing its immense power to do bad things that harm other businesses, innovation and even consumers who find its services to be indispensable.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The federal government has granted Florida’s request for wider authority over wetlands. The move long sought by developers and Republicans removes key layers of federal scrutiny over development projects that could make it easier for builders to obtain permits for construction projects on Wetlands. The action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency came under immediate fire by environmentalists who vowed legal challenges, arguing that the state’s inventory of wetlands are now at risk. Florida accounts for about a fifth of the country’s wetlands. Authority over wetlands would shift to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection just days before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates have declined this week to record low levels for the 15th time this year against the backdrop of an economy ravaged by the pandemic. Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 2.67% from 2.71% last week. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.73%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans eased to 2.21% from 2.26%.