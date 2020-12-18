Stocks slip, Congress keeps working on relief package

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their record levels on Wall Street as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses. Today was also quadruple witching day, Wall Street-speak for the quarterly expiration of stock options and futures contracts, which forces traders to tie up loose ends in contracts they hold, leading to particularly heavy trading volume. The S&P fell 13.07 points or 0.4% to 3,709.41 but still posted a 1.3% gain this week. The Dow lost 124.32 points, or 0.4%, to 30,179.05. The Nasdaq composite gave up 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 12,755.64. The Russell 2000 dropped 8.06 points, or 0.4%, to 1,969.99.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package are committed to sealing an agreement in hopes of passing the legislation this weekend. And, the pressure is on. Government funding lapses at midnight tonight. If Congress fails to pass a stopgap spending bill before then, it would trigger a partial, low-impact shutdown. Some Republicans have threatened to block the stopgap measure to keep the pressure on if talks haven’t borne fruit. But all sides appeared hopeful that last-minute wrangling wouldn’t derail the legislation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says the 33 largest U.S. banks are in strong shape despite the pandemic’s economic shock. The central bank says they have ample capital cushions against unexpected losses, enabling them to keep lending under the most severe straits. The results are from a special second round of “stress tests” this year that was added because of damage to the economy from the virus outbreak. The tests showed that all 33 banks remain above their minimum requirements for capital to protect against risk. Still, regulators decided to maintain restrictions on banks paying out dividends or buying back their own stock.

UNDATED (AP) — A second healthcare worker has experienced a severe reaction after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Friday. In the latest, a worker, identified only as a female clinician, began experiencing probable anaphylactic symptoms about 10 minutes after receiving the shot Thursday in Fairbanks. Symptoms included tongue swelling, hoarse voice and difficulty breathing. She received two doses of epinephrine at the emergency department at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was discharged about six hours later. The parent company of the hospital said the woman wanted to maintain her privacy but it issued a statement from her. In it, the woman said she would encourage everyone to get the vaccine.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has told Wisconsin state officials that it is willing to accept a reduction in state tax credits “in exchange for a flexible business environment in Wisconsin.” Records obtained Friday by the Wisconsin State Journal and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel show that the two sides are close to reaching a new deal. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation this fall determined Foxconn was not eligible for tax credits in 2020 for hiring and investments made in 2019. The state has been pushing Foxconn to amend the contract to reflect that the company’s construction of a smaller facility than the original contract envisioned.