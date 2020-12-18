Stocks slip from records as wait continues for Congress

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are slipping from their record levels as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in afternoon trading, a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights. Hope that Congress may be nearing a deal to offer more support for the economy has helped put the S&P 500 on track for a 1.1% gain this week. So has enthusiasm about vaccines for COVID-19, which investors hope will get the economy back on the road to normalcy next year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. stands on the verge of adding a second vaccine to its arsenal as the coronavirus outbreak descends deeper into its most lethal phase yet. The Food and Drug Administration is evaluating a shot developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health, and a decision could clear the way for its use as early as Monday. Health workers and nursing home patients began getting a Pfizer-BioNTech (by-AHN’-tehk) vaccine earlier this week. Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is blacklisting China’s top chipmaker Friday, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s access to advanced U.S. technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said today that his agency won’t allow such technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary. SMIC has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese government. Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the so-called Entity List for allegedly being involved with the Chinese military, human rights violations, theft of trade secrets and the push to claim territory in the South China Sea.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. government’s attempt to prove Google has been using its dominance of online search to stifle competition and innovation at the expense of consumers and advertisers won’t go to trial for nearly three years. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta today set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12, 2023. He also went over the ground rules for exchanging confidential documents and deposing top Google executives in the landmark case that the Justice Department filed two months ago. The lengthy wait for the trial reflects the complexity of a case seeking to defuse the power of a renowned company whose services are used by billions of people.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has told Wisconsin state officials that it is willing to accept a reduction in state tax credits “in exchange for a flexible business environment in Wisconsin.” Records obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel show that the two sides are close to reaching a new deal. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation this fall determined Foxconn was not eligible for tax credits in 2020 for hiring and investments made in 2019. The state has been pushing Foxconn to amend the contract to reflect that the company’s construction of a smaller facility than the original contract envisioned.