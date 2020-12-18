Stocks slip from records as wait continues for Congress

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping from their record levels as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in morning trading, a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights. Hope that Congress may be nearing a deal to offer more support for the economy has helped put the S&P 500 on track for a 1.2% gain this week. So has enthusiasm about vaccines for COVID-19, which investors hope will get the economy back on the road to normalcy next year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package are committed to sealing an agreement in hopes of passing the legislation this weekend. The pressure is on. Government funding lapses at midnight and a partial, low-impact shutdown would ensue if Congress fails to pass a stopgap spending bill before then. That’s not guaranteed, since some Republicans might block the stopgap measure to keep the pressure on if the talks haven’t borne fruit. But all sides appeared hopeful that last-minute wrangling wouldn’t derail the legislation.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United Kingdom are heading into the weekend on a “last attempt” to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal and to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover in the new year. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today that the only way to get a deal if for the 27-nation bloc to compromise since “the U.K. has done a lot to try and help.” The EU’s chief negotiator said it would be “a very serious and somber situation” if a deal falls through, with the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people at stake. The European Parliament has set a Sunday night deadline for the talks.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has called for faster technology development to increase the country’s economic independence amid tension with Washington that has disrupted access to computer chips and other high-tech components. In a statement following a meeting to set economic priorities for the coming year, party leaders said China also needs to improve control over its industrial supply chains and increase consumer demand to support self-sustaining economic growth. President Xi Jinping’s (shee jihn-peengz) government is showing increasing urgency about developing Chinese competitors in electric cars, telecoms, biotech and other fields as a path to prosperity and global influence. The ruling party wants to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, which it sees as a strategic weakness.

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused an extensive oil spill off the coast of Mauritius says the accident occurred after the ship shifted its course two miles closer to shore than planned so its crewmembers could get cellphone signals. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines says its investigation showed the accident was caused by human error, including inadequate nautical charts, navigation systems and risk awareness. The company said it will invest about $4.8 million to enhance safety measures. Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the oil spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.