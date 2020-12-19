Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 45.95 points, or 1.3%, and up 14.8%. for the year. The Dow gained 132.68 points, or 0.4%, up 14.8%.for the year. And the Nasdaq dded 377.77 points, or 3.1% and is up 42.2% for the year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators are reporting continued progress on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, with optimism rising that the overdue talks would soon produce an agreement. The Senate convened a Saturday session, while House members stood by for a vote that will arrive no earlier than Sunday. A new government shutdown of midnight Sunday was serving as a backstop for the tortuous negotiations, which were being conducted in secret largely among the top four leaders of Capitol Hill’s warring tribes. A key negotiator said the talks continued in good faith.

WASHINGTON (AP) _The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday night. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The decision comes days after health workers and nursing home residents began getting a similar coronavirus shot from Pfizer and BioNTech. Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds. But even with additional candidates in the pipeline, there won’t be enough for the general population until spring, and shots will be rationed in the meantime.

UNDATED (AP) — Experts say it’s going to take months to kick elite hackers widely believed to be Russian out of U.S. government networks. The hackers have been quietly rifling through those networks for months in Washington’s worst cyberespionage failure on record. Experts say there simply are not enough threat-hunting teams to identify all the government and private-sector systems that may have been hacked. FireEye is the cybersecurity company that discovered the worst-ever intrusion into U.S. agencies and was among the victims. It has already tallied dozens of casualties. It’s racing to identify more.

UNDATED (AP) — Congressional investigators say Boeing improperly influenced a test designed to see how quickly pilots could respond to malfunctions on the Boeing 737 Max. The allegation is included in a report issued Friday by the Senate Commerce Committee. The panel criticizes the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of Boeing. The congressional investigators also say the FAA retaliates against whistleblowers. An FAA spokesman says the agency is reviewing the report but doesn’t have an immediate comment. All Boeing Max planes were grounded worldwide after two crashes killed 346 people. After a lengthy review of Boeing changes, the FAA is letting airlines use the planes again if they update a flight-control system and make other changes.