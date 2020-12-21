Stocks broadly lower…COVID relief vote expected

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as concern grows about new travel restrictions on the United Kingdom because of a new strain of coronavirus that could spread more rapidly. At 10:37 am Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 67 points to 3,642. The Dow was down 344 points, to 29,835. And the Nasdaq was down 209 points, to 12,548.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House and the Senate are expected today to vote on a $900 billion pandemic relief package. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

LONDON (AP) — Trucks waiting to get out of Britain are backing up for miles and people are stranded at airports. Many countries are imposing stringent travel restrictions over concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus that authorities say may spread more easily. A growing number of countries are halting air travel from the U.K. France has banned trucks from the U.K. for 48 hours while the new variant is assessed.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency is meeting to consider approving a coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech (bye-ON’-tek) and Pfizer that would be the first to be authorized for use in the European Union. The closed-doors meeting comes weeks after the shot was granted permission under emergency provisions by regulators in Britain and the United States. If EMA scientists conclude that the vaccine is safe, officials at the Amsterdam-based agency are expected to give conditional approval for it to be used across the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission must still rubber-stamp the decision and the pharmaceutical companies will need to submit follow-up data on their vaccine for the next year. German officials say they expect vaccination to start Dec. 27.

BEIJING(AP) — China’s government is calling on Washington not to enforce a measure that might expel Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they fail American government audits. The law, signed Friday by President Donald Trump, is a response to complaints that Chinese companies were failing to comply with stricter U.S. government oversight imposed following the 2008 global financial crisis. It applies to companies from any country but sponsors cited complaints Beijing was blocking American regulators from reviewing the work of auditors for U.S.-traded Chinese companies. The Foreign Ministry complained that U.S. authorities disregarded efforts by Chinese regulators to supervise corporate audits.