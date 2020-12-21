Stocks end lower…EU virus concerns…Retailers scurry

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended lower on Wall Street as a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus has countries around the world restricting travel from the United Kingdom, raising worries that the economy is about to take even worse punishment. The S&P fell 0.4%, its second straight drop after setting its record on Thursday. The index pared its loss as the day progressed, recovering from an earlier 2% drop. The vast majority of stocks on Wall Street fell, but gains for Nike and Goldman Sachs helped prop up the Dow.

LONDON (AP) — Trucks waiting to get out of Britain are backing up for miles and people are stranded at airports as many countries impose stringent travel restrictions over concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus that authorities say may spread more easily. A growing number of countries are halting air travel from the U.K., while France has banned trucks from the country for a period of 48 hours while the new variant is assessed. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the strain is “out of control” around London and southeastern England — but experts have urged caution, saying it’s not clear if it’s more lethal.

MOSCOW (AP) — Developers of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have announced signing an agreement with AstraZeneca to test a combination of the British drugmaker’s COVID-19 shots and a component of the vaccine created in Moscow. Russia proposed the approach to AstraZeneca last month, suggesting it could increase the effectiveness of the British vaccine. AstraZeneca signed a memorandum of cooperation on Monday a medical research institute based in Moscow, the investment fund that bankrolled Sputnik V’s development and with Russian drugmaker R-Pharm.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla had a rough first day in the S&P with its shares tumbling 6.5% Monday. The decline muted some of its astronomical appreciation so far this year of nearly 700%. The electric vehicle maker has come a long way since the middle of last year when there were doubts about its ability to pay bills. Fans say sales and income are up, debt has been cut and CEO Elon Musk’s company is the leader in battery technology and software. But critics say there is a limited number of markets in which to sell high-priced Tesla vehicles, and if it weren’t for the sale of pollution credits the company wouldn’t make money. Tesla’s shares closed Monday at $649.86.

NEW YORK (AP) — Clothing stores and specialty retailers are offering big discounts and heavily promoting curbside pickup in hopes of rescuing a lackluster holiday shopping season. For some, it could be their last chance at survival. And even a last-minute sales boost could be too late to save them. The holiday season, which accounts for about 20% of the retail industry’s annual sales, has always been make-or-break for struggling stores. But it’s even more important this year as they look to make up for sales lost since the pandemic forced them to temporarily close locations.