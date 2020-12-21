Stocks fall…Vaccine has EU approval…British backup

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling as a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus has countries around the world restricting travel from the United Kingdom, raising worries that the economy is about to take even worse punishment. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in afternoon trading, on pace for a second straight drop after setting its record on Thursday. But the index trimmed its loss as the day progressed, recovering from an earlier 2% drop. The vast majority of stocks on Wall Street were falling, but gains for Nike and Goldman Sachs helped prop up the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

AMSTERDAM (AP) —The European Union has given official approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be put onto the market across the 27-nation bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the commission “took the decision to make available for European citizens the first COVID-19 vaccine. We granted conditional market authorization.” The commission, the EU’s executive arm, gave the greenlight Monday just hours after the European Medicines Agency said the shot meets safety and quality standards.

LONDON (AP) — British businesses have spent months worrying about disruption at Britain’s borders when the U.K. makes a post-Brexit economic break from the European Union at the end of the year. That mayhem has come 11 days early due to the coronavirus, rather than Brexit. Signs on roads approaching the English Channel port of Dover flashed “French borders closed“ on Monday and warned truck drivers away. The identification of a COVID-19 variant which scientists think may spread more easily spurred France to shut its border with the U.K. for 48 hours.

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says British and French officials are working “to unblock the flow of trade as fast as possible” after France barred U.K. trucks over concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus. Dozens of countries have barred flights from the U.K. because of the new variant, which scientists believe is more easily transmitted. Southern England, where the new strain is most widespread, has been placed under strict lockdown measures.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla joined the S&P 500 on Monday after a streak of profitable quarters helped push its stock price up about 700% this year. The electric vehicle maker has come a long way since the middle of last year when there were doubts about its ability to pay its bills. Fans say sales and income are up, debt has been cut and CEO Elon Musk’s company is the leader in battery technology and software. But critics say there is a limited number of markets in which to sell high-priced Tesla vehicles, and if it weren’t for the sale of pollution credits the company wouldn’t make money. Late Monday morning, Tesla shares recorded the biggest losses in the index, falling 5.8%