Stocks drift…Economy expands 33.4%…Confidence tumbles

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in mixed trading on Wall Street after Congress finally approved a $900 billion rescue package. The hope for investors is that such support can prop up the economy for the next several months, before a more widespread rollout of coronavirus vaccines can allow it stand on its own. That expectation has been driving markets for a while, but a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus is casting some doubt on it.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 33.4% annual pace from July through September. That report today from the Commerce Department is the last of three estimates on the economy’s third-quarter performance. But a resurgence in coronavirus cases is likely to slow growth sharply in the last three months of 2020. The July-September growth spurt — upgraded slightly from Commerce’s previous estimate of 33.1%, announced last month — marked a sharp recovery from the second quarter’s 31.4% drop, the worst in records dating back to 1947. The American economy went into freefall when the pandemic hit hard in mid-March.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A closely-watched gauge for U.S. consumer confidence tumbled to a reading of 88.6 in December as rising coronavirus cases tamped down American optimism to its lowest level since summer. The December number released by the Conference Board represents a big decline from November’s reading, which was revised downward to 92.9. The drop was far worse than analysts had expected and is an ominous sign for retailers with Christmas around the corner.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert estimates that most Americans will have access to the new COVID-19 vaccines by mid-summer. Dr. Anthony Fauci told Good Morning America that he expects to start vaccinating the general population “somewhere in the end of March, the beginning of April.” He said the process could take up to four months to reach all Americans who want to receive the vaccine.

LONDON (AP) — Stranded Europe-bound truckers are hoping to receive the green light to get out of Britain soon, after some of the most dramatic travel restrictions of the pandemic were imposed on the country following the discovery of a potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus. Hopes rose Tuesday that the stranded drivers may soon be able to get on the road again as the European Union’s executive arm pushed for a coordinated response to the restrictions while recommending that the bloc discourage nonessential travel.