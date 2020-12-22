Stocks drift…Justice sues Walmart…Google pushes back

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in mixed trading. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged after crossing between small gains and losses. The Dow was down modestly, and the Nasdaq was up. Helping to keep the worries about a new strain of the cornavirus in check was the CEO of BioNTech, the German company that developed a vaccine with Pfizer. He said it “is highly likely” that his company’s vaccine can protect against the new variant, though further studies are needed to be sure.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies, helping to fuel the opioid crisis in America. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The person says the civil complaint points to the role Walmart’s pharmacies may have played in the crisis by filling opioid prescriptions and by unlawfully distributing controlled substances to the pharmacies during the height of the opioid crisis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to the National Association of Realtors, the market for existing homes cooled slightly in November after climbing through the late spring, summer and early fall despite the pandemic. Existing home sales fell 2.5% between October and November on a seasonally adjusted basis to 6.69 million annualized units. That’s the first decline in that figure since May, when housing market activity started recovering from the shutdowns of March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

UNDATED (AP) — Google is pushing back in court this week on antitrust claims brought against it by the Justice Department two months ago. In a legal filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Google denied or partially rejected almost 200 specific complaints against it. On only one count, that Google was a “founded in Menlo Park garage 22 years ago,” did the company side with the DOJ. In October the Justice Department sued Google for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising.

BOSTON (AP) — A Hindu activist is calling on luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton to pull a yoga mat made partly from cowhide leather, calling it “hugely insensitive.” Rajan Zed of the Universal Society of Hinduism said in a statement Tuesday that the mat is “highly inappropriate” to practicing Hindus, who regard cows as sacred symbols of life. The yoga mat retails for $2,390 online.